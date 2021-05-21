Hucknall and Bulwell folk urged to trust the tram

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has continued to operate throughout the pandemic, enabling key workers to get safely to and from work.

Social distancing, mask wearing and extra cleansing of tram vehicles have all been implemented to provide reassurance to passengers that trams remain safe.

And NET is making it even easier to choose the tram – with its popular NETGO! app allowing passengers to make contactless ticket purchases, including season tickets.

NET wants people to get back to using the tram network now lockdown restrictions have eased more

NET is launching a tram rewards scheme to help support the local economy as businesses recover from the pandemic.

This will involve local businesses signing up to the scheme and promoting exclusive offers to tram customers.

In return, these businesses will be promoted to the NET customer database and through social media.

A number of further improvements are also coming down the line which will make the customer experience even easier.

All will be revealed over the next six months as part of NET’s Trust the Tram campaign, with a seal of approval visible around the network and the city as an assurance to the public.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, NET’s marketing manager: “We’re pleased to be running a full timetable service, meaning passengers have a fast, frequent and reliable way of getting from A to B in and around Nottingham.

“We’ve been happy to provide a service for key workers throughout the pandemic and can reassure passengers as they return to work or come back to the city for other reasons that we have put a number of arrangements in place to ensure their journey is Covid safe.