Hucknall and Bulwell rail users face more disruption with fresh strikes next week

The RMT Union has announced strikes will take place on Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9.

As with previous strikes by the RMT Union, trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm on all three strike days.

On all three days, there will be just one train per hour on the mainline between Nottingham and London – and on Saturday, November 5, planned engineering works mean the line will be closed between Luton and London and replacement buses will connect passengers to and from Hitchin where passengers can access Thameslink services to and from London St Pancras Thameslink.

A fresh round of rail strikes starts this weekend

Also on all three strike days, there will be just one train per hour between Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Derby.

No other local services will be running on these days, meaning no trains on the Robin Hood Line and there will be no rail replacement buses.

Local bus services and trams between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham will run as normal.

As was the case with previous weekend strikes, sports fans, particularly football fans, may have to make alternative arrangements for travelling to and from games on Saturday, November 5 as many last trains on that day will leave before most games finish.

On days following strike days, most EMR services will not start running again until 7am, with minor alterations likely to affect services throughout the day.