East Midlands Railway (EMR) has said it is working on plans to ensure it can still run as many services as possible, both locally on the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, and nationally on the main line between Nottingham and London and Nottingham and Sheffield.
But it warned some services could be affected.
On its website, EMR said: “The RMT union has confirmed its members will be taking strike action on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.
“This will have an impact on the level of services which East Midlands Railway is able to operate.
“EMR has extensive contingency plans in place and will run as many services as possible.
"Service information and timetables will be available very shortly.
“Please continue to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest information.”