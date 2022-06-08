East Midlands Railway (EMR) has said it is working on plans to ensure it can still run as many services as possible, both locally on the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, and nationally on the main line between Nottingham and London and Nottingham and Sheffield.

But it warned some services could be affected.

On its website, EMR said: “The RMT union has confirmed its members will be taking strike action on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

Three days of rail strikes have been announced for this month which could affect local and national services

“This will have an impact on the level of services which East Midlands Railway is able to operate.

“EMR has extensive contingency plans in place and will run as many services as possible.

"Service information and timetables will be available very shortly.