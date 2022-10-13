Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator clamping down on illegal parking at Nottingham site

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has warned drivers parking illegally at the site that they risk having their vehicle clamped or even towed away.

From Monday, October 17, NET will be stepping up enforcement patrols at the site – which is regularly used by Hucknall and Bulwell residents – to deter drivers from misusing the facilities or parking up with no intention of using the tram.

New signs have also been installed to inform motorists of the rules and warning them unlawful parking could result in a £140 vehicle release fee or a charge of £200 if the vehicle needs to be removed from the site.

NET is clamping down on motorists using the Forest Park and Ride site illegally. Photo: Google

Trevor Stocker, NET’s head of operations, said: “By far the majority of people park correctly, but at The Forest we’ve recently seen an increasing number of motorists leaving their cars outside marked bays and using disabled spaces without a blue badge.

“This selfish behaviour makes parking more difficult for our customers, particularly those with mobility issues, who frequently ask us to take action against those responsible.

“Those found flouting the rules now risk having their vehicles clamped or even towed away.”

Advertisement

During the campaign, any charges applied for the release of vehicles will cover the cost of the enforcement action, and a robust appeals process has been put in place for anyone who feels they have been treated unfairly.