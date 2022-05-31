Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator joins Nottingham Hospitality Association as first ever public transport member

Alison Sweeney, marketing manager of Tramlink, said: “The tram plays a vital role in keeping Nottingham moving and offers a golden thread through the region’s vibrant tourism and hospitality sector, offering affordable, convenient transport to millions of visitors, tourists and hospitality workers alike.“We’re proud to become members of the NHA and look forward to continue supporting Nottingham’s prosperity as one of the UK’s fastest growing economies and a major tourist destination.”Richard Johal, chairman of the NHA, said: “We’re delighted that NET will be our first public transport member of NHA as they play a pivotal role in encouraging domestic visitors and sustainable tourism to the city.“Collaborating with Nottingham’s tourism stakeholders is a key part of our NHA strategy and having NET representation at our meetings will strengthen relationships between our members and allow us to continue to act as a key voice for the hospitality industry in Nottingham.”