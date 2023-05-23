NET is the first transport operator in the city to become a supporter of the Consent Coalition, a group of 30 Nottingham organisations working together to raise awareness of the importance of consent, and challenge misinformation around sexual violence.

Launched in 2020, coalition partners stand united against all sexual violence and pledge to promote responsible attitudes towards consent, while challenging the misinformation surrounding the topic.

The collective also works hard to encourage sexual violence survivors to access vital support.

Becoming a supporter of the coalition is just one of a number of initiatives and measures NET has in place to help make Nottingham safer.

Other measures include well-lit stations and platforms, high-definition CCTV cameras on all trams, emergency help buttons at all stops and on all trams, and the ability to contact a member of the team discreetly through WhatsApp on 0115 824 6060.

Alison Sweeney, Tramlink head of marketing, said: “The safety of all our tram users is always our prime concern.

“We already have a number of safety measures in place across the network which all aim to help the people of Nottingham get around safely.

“However, becoming a supporter of the coalition is another important way in which we’re helping to make a stand against all sexual violence.

“We stand together with the rest of the coalition to say Nottingham will never tolerate any form of sexual violence, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable travelling in the city while using our tram network.”

Louise Graham, sexual violence lead and coalition co-ordinator, said: “The coalition recognises how important it is to work together to tackle sexual violence.

"By having positive conversations on consent, we challenge sexual violence myths, behaviours and attitudes

"We work hard to empower all survivors of sexual violence to seek support, and to report all sexual assaults to the police.

