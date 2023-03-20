Hucknall and Bulwell tram ticket prices to rise after energy operating costs soar by as much as 700 per cent

In March last year, ticket prices across the Nottingham Express Transit network increased by 20p and 30p for day fares – an adult single ticket currently costs £2.80 and an adult day ticket £4.70.

However, the prices of some tickets will increase again from April, according to Tramlink, the group of companies behind the network.

It says there has been an increase in passengers in the past few months, but it is still dealing with changes in behaviours as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Hucknall Tram Stop.

The cost-of-living crisis, which has seen energy costs soar, is also proving problematic.

During a Nottingham Council tram meeting, concerns were raised an increase to ticket prices may “erect another barrier” to getting people back on the tram.

One delegate said: “Earlier we said, in the value area, people are perceiving the tram as expensive and that is a barrier to increased patronage and they’d be one of the factors in the reduced patronage of the tram.

“Then you said there was a price increase in April. To me that is incongruent, because if we are already struggling to get people in, I think maybe that is going to drive some people away and erect another barrier.

“I am worried about that.”

Andrew Conroy, Tramlink chief operating officer, said there is no “easy answer” to getting people to use the tram, but did not feel price rises would have an impact.

“We’ve done everything we possibly need to do to check the elasticity of a fair increase is at the right level,” he said.

“Elasticity, basically, is if you put the prices up too high, then you hit a peak and you have lost so many customers the price increase doesn’t make any impact.

“Our costs have gone up by nearly 11 per cent, so that’s happening. Our electricity costs have gone up by nearly 200 per cent.

“Second to that at one point it was nearly 700 per cent. So it is very, very difficult.