NET’s annual season tickets are now on sale, offering passengers unlimited year-round travel for just £1 per day.

From now until the end of the month, tram users can snap up the deal by purchasing an annual adult season ticket for £365 – saving 37 per cent off the usual price of £585.

Advertisement

The season ticket offer also includes free parking for tram users at any of NET’s seven park and ride sites across the city.

Tram users are being offered a big discount on season tickets this month

Alison Sweeney, NET head of marketing, said: “The tram is already the most convenient way to get around the city and with our new year offer now on sale, we’re also Nottingham’s most affordable transport option in 2023 with unlimited travel for just £1 per day.

Advertisement

“By offering huge discounts on tram travel, we’re determined to keep Nottingham moving and help residents keep more of their money in their pockets in these challenging economic times.

“With free use of our park and ride sites also included in this special deal, there’s never been a better time to jump on board the tram and enjoy a quicker, greener and more affordable way to travel into the city.”

Advertisement

The reduced price season ticket offer of £365 is available until midnight on Tuesday, January 31 and will be available across all of NET’s ticketing platforms, including the NetGo! app.