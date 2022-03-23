Hucknall and Bulwell tram users face some delays after earlier line closure
Trams are operating a full service again between Nottingham and Hucknall after the network was temporarily halted by a failed tram.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:11 am
The line was closed between The Forest and Old Market Square while the broken tram was removed.
Services are now up and running again to all stops – but Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the trams, has warned passengers to prepare for potential knock-on delays.
It tweeted: “We are running to all destinations with delays to some services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Read More
Read More'Zero tolerance' fare-dodging crackdown on Hucknall and Bulwell trams, with some...