Hucknall and Bulwell trams are getting festive decorations for Christmas

Santa’s reindeer can be spotted in Hucknall and Bulwell as well as across the rest of the network as trams are transformed for Christmas.

Customers are also challenged to spot the hidden Christmas robins to win free travel.

NET has fully embraced the festive spirit this year with a series of activities running throughout December.

Nine trams have been decorated up like reindeer for Christmas

Key festive activities taking place across the tram network include:

Rudolph and his friends transform the tram

Nine trams have been transformed into Rudolph and his eight reindeer helpers, each with their own faces, noses and antlers.

The trams will be seen galloping around the network from now until January and each of the nine will have a name scroll on the side of the carriage.

Spot the 12 Christmas robins and win free travel

The NET team have also developed a special robin Christmas character that will be appearing in trams and on station signs.

Tram customers are being challenged to find all 12 numbered robins, take pictures and share them on social media, using the #SpotTheRobins hashtag and tagging @NETtram on Twitter and @NETtram on Instagram.

The winner will receive a free one-month tram pass.

Santa hops on board to hand out presents

On December 22, Santa and his elf helper will be getting on board the special reindeer trams and handing out presents to children around the network.

Alison Sweeney, NET head of marketing, said: “The tram is the easiest way to enjoy all that Nottingham has to offer this December, whether it is Christmas shopping, Winter Wonderland or many of the great events happening across the city.

“As well as offering convenient, affordable Christmas travel, we also wanted to bring some festive fun to the tram network, and hope that the reindeer, robins and Santa jumping on board will give customers something to smile about.”

NET has also published its Christmas timetable to give people notice to plan their travel.

With the exception of Christmas Day itself, there will be trams running every day through December with a Sunday service operating on key public holiday days.