Hucknall and Bulwell trams running as normal again after service suspension
Hucknall and Bulwell trams are running again this morning (Monday) after services were suspended for several hours yesterday (Sunday).
What tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) described as a ‘major communications fault’ saw all trams suspended late yesterday afternoon.
That suspension continued into the evening, leaving passengers having to find alternative methods to get to the areas like Hucknall and Bulwell.
