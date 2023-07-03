News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell trams running as normal again after service suspension

Hucknall and Bulwell trams are running again this morning (Monday) after services were suspended for several hours yesterday (Sunday).
By John Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2023

What tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) described as a ‘major communications fault’ saw all trams suspended late yesterday afternoon.

That suspension continued into the evening, leaving passengers having to find alternative methods to get to the areas like Hucknall and Bulwell.

Hucknall and Bulwell tram services are running as normal again todayHucknall and Bulwell tram services are running as normal again today
But this morning, the issues have been resolved with NET posting on its Facebook and Twitter feeds that it ‘apologised for any inconvenience caused’.

