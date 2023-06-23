News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell tram services are back up and running again after operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) completed repair work at Bulwell.
By John Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell had been suspended since June 12 when a tram hit a pole carrying overhead wires at Bulwell.

Initially, NET said it did not know when repairs would be completed and it was felt it would be next week before services resumed.

But in a post on its Facebook page, it said: “The works have been completed on the Hucknall/Toton Lane line, and we are now running through to all destinations.

"Thank you very much for your patience.

