Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell had been suspended since June 12 when a tram hit a pole carrying overhead wires at Bulwell.

Initially, NET said it did not know when repairs would be completed and it was felt it would be next week before services resumed.

Hucknall and Bulwell tram services are back running again

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in a post on its Facebook page, it said: “The works have been completed on the Hucknall/Toton Lane line, and we are now running through to all destinations.

"Thank you very much for your patience.