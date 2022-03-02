Government financial backing to enable bus operators to continue running services was due to end on April 5.

Trentbarton, which operates bus services in Hucknall, has been lobbying East Midlands MPs and the Department for Transport to extend Government grants or face a high risk of cancellation of a third of all routes.

The newly announced six months of £150 million funding for bus and light rail will support operators and local councils across the country to provide services whilst customer numbers recover.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton, managing director, says the extension of Government support is good news for passengers. Photo: Lionel Heap

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, said: “This is good news for customers.

"It means we will avoid the cliff-edge reduction in services and be able to give services further time to recover as we work towards a new, sustainable, network that’s fit for purpose.

“We are pleased our messages to MPs and the Government have been heard and acted upon.

“With restrictions now lifted and the public returning to public transport for their commute, trips to school or college and for leisure purposes we can continue to provide them with the level of service to meet their demands.

“We have six months to get more customers back on the buses in sufficient numbers to make services sustainable for the future.