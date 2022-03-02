Hucknall bus provider welcomes £150 million ongoing Government Covid-19 support for the industry
Bus operator Trentbarton has welcomed an announcement that the Government is to continue supporting the bus industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Government financial backing to enable bus operators to continue running services was due to end on April 5.
Trentbarton, which operates bus services in Hucknall, has been lobbying East Midlands MPs and the Department for Transport to extend Government grants or face a high risk of cancellation of a third of all routes.
The newly announced six months of £150 million funding for bus and light rail will support operators and local councils across the country to provide services whilst customer numbers recover.
Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, said: “This is good news for customers.
"It means we will avoid the cliff-edge reduction in services and be able to give services further time to recover as we work towards a new, sustainable, network that’s fit for purpose.
“We are pleased our messages to MPs and the Government have been heard and acted upon.
“With restrictions now lifted and the public returning to public transport for their commute, trips to school or college and for leisure purposes we can continue to provide them with the level of service to meet their demands.
“We have six months to get more customers back on the buses in sufficient numbers to make services sustainable for the future.
“We are already engaged with our local authorities on plans and measures to make bus travel punctual, reliable and even better value for money because public transport aids accessibility, improves peoples mental and physical health, sustains local economies and contributes to an improved environment with cleaner air for all.”