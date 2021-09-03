Increase in ticket prices on Hucknall and Bulwell trams

A tram at the Hucknall stop

Day tickets have gone up by between 10p and 20p, while weekly tickets have gone up by 50p. The changes apply to day and weekly tickets purchased via ticket machines and the NETGO! app and will also affect Robin Hood Pay As You Go.

The full changes are:

Ticket Machine and NETGO!

NET adult single ticket up from £2.40 to £2.50

NET adult day ticket up from £4.20 to £4.40

NET adult week ticket up from £18.50 to £19.00

NET student single ticket up from £1.80 to £1.90

NET student day ticket up from £3.20 to £3.40

NET student week ticket up from £14.00 to £14.50

NET U19 single ticket up from £1.30 to £1.40

NET U19 day ticket up from £2.40 to £2.50

NET U19 week ticket up from £9.50 to £10.00

Robin Hood Pay as you go:

NET adult PAYG single up from £2.20 to £2.40

NET adult PAYG day cap up from £4.00 to £4.20

NET student PAYG single up from £1.70 to £1.85

NET student PAYG day cap up from £3.10 to £3.20

NET U19 PAYG single up from £1.20 to £1.30

NET U19 PAYG day cap up from £2.30 to £2.40