Increase in ticket prices on Hucknall and Bulwell trams
Price increases for tickets on Hucknall and Bulwell’s tram network, which had been delayed by a year by the Covid-19 pandemic, have now been introduced.
Day tickets have gone up by between 10p and 20p, while weekly tickets have gone up by 50p. The changes apply to day and weekly tickets purchased via ticket machines and the NETGO! app and will also affect Robin Hood Pay As You Go.
The full changes are:
Ticket Machine and NETGO!
NET adult single ticket up from £2.40 to £2.50
NET adult day ticket up from £4.20 to £4.40
NET adult week ticket up from £18.50 to £19.00
NET student single ticket up from £1.80 to £1.90
NET student day ticket up from £3.20 to £3.40
NET student week ticket up from £14.00 to £14.50
NET U19 single ticket up from £1.30 to £1.40
NET U19 day ticket up from £2.40 to £2.50
NET U19 week ticket up from £9.50 to £10.00
Robin Hood Pay as you go:
NET adult PAYG single up from £2.20 to £2.40
NET adult PAYG day cap up from £4.00 to £4.20
NET student PAYG single up from £1.70 to £1.85
NET student PAYG day cap up from £3.10 to £3.20
NET U19 PAYG single up from £1.20 to £1.30
NET U19 PAYG day cap up from £2.30 to £2.40
Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer of Tramlink, said: “Like all public transport operators we need to review ticket prices every year to take into account inflation and other cost increases. We made a decision last year to delay an annual fare increase to reflect the impact of the Covid pandemic."