The closures cause huge traffic build-ups and jams at rush hour as drivers were forced to wait to look for alternative routes, meaning surrounding roads were soon jammed up with hundreds of extra vehicles.

Firefighters tackled the blaze and made the area safe

The incident was first reported at 1.30pm but cars were initially still going on the motorway, causing queues to build up.

The motorway was closed just before 3pm as emergency services, including Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene while police and traffic officers worked to release trapped vehicles stuck in the queues.

