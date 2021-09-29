Major delays as police close part of road after 'serious collision' on M1
Traffic is building up fast on the M1 after a section of the motorway was closed following a serious collision this morning.
The crash happened between junction 25 and junction 26 of the busy motorway heading northbound on Wednesday, September 29.
A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The M1 northbound at junction 25 (A52 Nottingham/Derby) to junction 26 (A610 Nottingham/Ripley) is in the process of being closed due to a serious collision."
Motorists should expect delays when travelling in the area – motorway cameras show queuing traffic near junction 26 as of 9am.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix is reporting that the northbound entry slip road is also closed.
The website states: "M1 Northbound closed, queueing traffic due to police incident from J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby ) to J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood)."