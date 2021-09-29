Major delays as police close part of road after 'serious collision' on M1

There is currently a high volume of traffic between junction 25 and 26.

The crash happened between junction 25 and junction 26 of the busy motorway heading northbound on Wednesday, September 29.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The M1 northbound at junction 25 (A52 Nottingham/Derby) to junction 26 (A610 Nottingham/Ripley) is in the process of being closed due to a serious collision."

Motorists should expect delays when travelling in the area – motorway cameras show queuing traffic near junction 26 as of 9am.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix is reporting that the northbound entry slip road is also closed.