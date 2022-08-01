Hucknall Road is now closed for improvement works between its junctions with Bestwood Park Drive West and Top Valley Way and will remain so until September 4.

Following on from that, the road will further be shut at night between 10pm and 6am for a further five nights from September 5 for cycle lane resurfacing.

However, these closures will only be on the inbound section of the road towards Nottingham with the outbound carriageway away from the city centre towards Moor Bridge unaffected.

A section of Hucknall Road will be closed each night for the next five weeks for cycle lane resurfacing work. Photo: Google

The closure is part of the Nottingham and Derby Transforming Cities programme being run by Nottingham City Council.