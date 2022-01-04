Watnall Road will be shut from 6am on Sunday, January 23 to 8pm on Sunday, February 6 from it’s junction with the main A611 roundabout to its junction with Benneworth Close.

Traffic will not be able to use that section of road at this time, although emergency access will be maintained.

Calls for a crossing at the site have intensified in the last year with the people labelling it a traffic blackspot.

Watnall Road will be closed for two weeks at it's main junction with the A611 roundabout while a new pedestrian crossing is installed. Photo: Google

Speaking to the Dispatch back in August, Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “I am pleased that Nottinghamshire County Council has committed to these works after a campaign led by local residents and ourselves.

"Pedestrians and cyclists told me that the road was an accident waiting to happen.

"People explained that crossing Watnall Road felt like putting your life in someone else’s hands."

During the closure period, a diversion route will be in place along the A611 Hucknall bypass, Nottingham Road, Portland Road, High Street and Watnall Road and vice-versa.

Roadworks are also planned this weekend on Watnall Road as Openreach is installing new phone cabling on the road close to its junction with Mosley Street.