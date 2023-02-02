South Street is now closed from its junction with West Street to its junction with Baker Street for Nottinghamshire Council to replace the existing zebra crossing connecting the market place to High Street, opposite the church and the library, with a new puffin crossing.

The closure began on Monday, January 30 and will be in place until 4pm on Sunday, February 19.

South Street is now closed for three weeks while the current zebra crossing is converted into a puffin crossing. Photo: Google

The work will including installing ducting to the north of the crossing, the replacement of tactile paving, decommissioning the current belisha beacons at the site and alterations to white lining.