Major Hucknall town centre road now closed for the next three weeks
Hucknall drivers are facing delays and increased journey times for the next weeks while a main road through the town is closed.
South Street is now closed from its junction with West Street to its junction with Baker Street for Nottinghamshire Council to replace the existing zebra crossing connecting the market place to High Street, opposite the church and the library, with a new puffin crossing.
The closure began on Monday, January 30 and will be in place until 4pm on Sunday, February 19.
The work will including installing ducting to the north of the crossing, the replacement of tactile paving, decommissioning the current belisha beacons at the site and alterations to white lining.
While the works are taking place, an alternative route for drivers, who will unable to access the inner bypass at that end of town, is to use West Street, Spring Street, Annesley Road and Baker Street, with the same route in reverse for the other way.