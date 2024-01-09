Major roadworks set to start on M1 northbound next week with lane closure and 50mph limit for one year

Major safety works on the M1 are set to begin next week.

Work to add more emergency areas between junction 30, at Barlborough and junction 31 at Aston is due to begin on Monday, January 15.

These areas will provide a refuge for cars and lorries, space for recovery vehicles to attend any breakdowns and will be equipped with emergency telephones.

Construction of the emergency areas will last for approximately one year with work taking place Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm. During this time, the left-hand lane will be closed for the safety of workers while lanes two, three and four will remain open with a 50mph speed limit in place.

While efforts will be made to minimise disruption, some delays should be expected as a result of these works.

The left-hand lane will be closed throughout construction, in both directions, with a 50mph speed limit on lanes two, three and four.

The work is part of National Highways' commitment to add more emergency areas on the controversial all-lanes running sections of smart motorway across the country.

New emergency areas have already been created on other stretches of smart motorway, including elsewhere along the M1 in South Yorkshire.

This latest project will see 10 new emergency areas created, in addition to the existing six.

The existing emergency areas will remain open 'wherever possible' throughout construction, drivers have been told.

Where it is necessary to temporarily close an emergency area, a new temporary emergency area will be provided nearby and clearly signed.