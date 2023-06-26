Man arrested and trams suspended between Nottingham and Bulwell after stabbing incident

Police were called to Highbury Vale tram stop shortly after 11.10am, today (Monday) to reports of a stabbing.

One man has been arrested.

Chief Inspector Ash Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This investigation is in its early stages and our officers remain at the scene.

Trams are currently suspended between Wilkinson Street and Bulwell due to a stabbing incident at Highbury Vale

“There are no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Bulwell and also Phoenix Park while the scene remains in place.

“We would ask anyone who has any information or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

As a result, passengers wanting to get to Hucknall from the city centre are advised to use the train or bus either the whole way or to Bulwell as trams are running between Hucknall and Bulwell.

Posting on its Facebook page, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said: “Due to an emergency incident at Highbury Vale, we have no service between Wilkinson Street and Bulwell and also Phoenix Park.

"A tram is operating between Hucknall and Bulwell.

"NCT yellow buses are accepting tram tickets and EMR trains are also accepting tickets between Hucknall and Nottingham."

