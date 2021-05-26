MP hopeful about improvements to Hucknall and Newstead stations

Last week, Hucknall MP Mark Spencer wrote to Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group regarding improvements that need to be made to Newstead and Hucknall stations in order to improve accessibility.

Specifically, he wanted to see tactile weave paving introduced to platforms at both stations.

Tactile warning paving increases safety at stations and improves orientation for those living with sight loss.

Mark Spencer is hopeful of seeing improvements to both Hucknall and Newstead stations carried out soon

Mr Spencer said at the time: ““Train travel is a vital form of transport for people with sight loss, and these improvements will allow people to travel independently with safety of mind.”

Network Rail have since responded stating their ambition to create a ‘truly inclusive and accessible railway’.

In its response Network Rail said that: “We want all passengers to travel safely, independently and with confidence and that includes those who are blind and partially sighted.

“To date, we’ve worked on the basis of all operational platforms being fully tactiled by the end of control period seven in 2029, subject to funding being agreed with the Department for Transport (DfT).

"But, recognising the urgency of this issue, we want to achieve this faster.

"We’re already working with the DfT on proposals to help fund and deliver this.

“Alongside these discussions, our route team are preparing a plan for how we’d prioritise this work across our region.

"The prioritisation exercise will likely lead to the work at Hucknall station being undertaken prior to Newstead, due to the footfall and interface with the adjoining tram platform.”

Mr Spencer added: “The current lack of tactile warning paving is a great concern to many of my constituents.

“I am grateful to Network Rail for their speedy and timely response.

"I am reassured to see that they have committed to adding warning tactile paving and that they will be seeking to speed up the works both at Hucknall and Newstead.