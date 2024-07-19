NET announces tram travel update ahead of Nottinghamshire Pride 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has announced changes to its timetable during this year's popular Nottinghamshire Pride event, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 27.

To ensure the event is as safe as possible for all attendees, the tram service from Nottingham Station to the Royal Centre will be suspended from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

This is to facilitate the annual Pride march which this year has a new route, taking marchers through Old Market Square and The Lace Market, before ending at Sneinton Market.

To support the increased level of footfall that is expected on the day, a dedicated timetable with an expanded service will also run in the morning ahead of the parade, with NET’s core trams set to run every five minutes.

Lace Market tram stop

Trevor Stocker​​, head of operations at NET said: “Every year, thousands of people come together in Nottingham City Centre in celebration of the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

"We’re always committed to ensuring that people can celebrate as safely as possible, while offering limited disruption to normal service. As such, we’ll be pausing our tram service for a short window of time.

“These changes to our service have been made as we continue to work collaboratively with the local police services and Pride event organisers to ensure the day can run smoothly.”

As well as offering a clear walkway for the parade, the tram timetable changes will also allow the police and event security teams to gain access to the route.

A regular tram service will then resume at 12.30pm.

Trevor added: “To support our tram users on the day, our customer experience team will also be at the Royal Centre and Nottingham Station stops to advise customers on their travel plans.

"We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding, and we look forward to supporting the Nottinghamshire Pride organisers at this year's event during what is set to be a fantastic day.”

Showcasing wider support for Nottinghamshire Pride across NET’s extensive network, a rainbow tram, named the ‘trambow’, has recently been unveiled as part of a wider collaboration between NET, Alstom and East Midlands Railway.

The notable ‘ride with pride’ messaging shared on the tram promotes the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Nottinghamshire both during Pride and all year round.