NET Trams launches campaign aimed at improving safety on Notts roads

A new campaign aimed at improving safety on Nottinghamshire’s busy roads has been launched by the county’s tram network NET today (Thursday, October 18).

As the dark nights draw in it urges motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take care in areas where trams operate, illustrating the importance of following traffic signals and road markings.

Tram collision at Phoenix Park in August

At the heart of the campaign is a video featuring accidents and near misses caught on CCTV, highlighting an increase in the number of road traffic collisions involving trams over the past 12 months.

Although nobody was seriously hurt in the incidents shown, they did result in significant disruption to tram services and inconvenience for NET customers and other road users.

Mike Mabey, Head of Operations at NET, said: “The tram is one of the safest forms of transport, but over the year we’ve seen around 40 collisions, an increase of 15 per cent, and a doubling of close calls reported.

“In the majority of cases, these have involved cars and vans at junctions where the tram has the right of way, and we would urge all motorists to take extra care around these intersections.

“From previous years we know these types of incidents tend to increase over the winter months and so we’re launching the campaign ahead of the clocks going back at the end of the month.”

Whilst most of the incidents over the last year have resulted in minor damage to vehicles, the risks of serious injury are obvious and motorists who fail to follow traffic signals could face a fine, a driving ban or, in extreme cases, even imprisonment.

Sgt Steve Warren, of Nottinghamshire Police’s operational support and roads policing, who features in the video, said: “We work closely with NET to investigate collisions, sharing CCTV from across the network.

“As well as being inconsiderate and risking the lives of themselves and others, anyone jumping a red light is also committing an offence, and we will prosecute when appropriate.”

Trevor Stocker, NET Operations Manager, added: “Safety is always our number one priority. This latest campaign reflects our efforts to work with other road users to make the streets of Nottingham even safer for everyone, whether they are travelling by tram, car, cycle or on foot.”