The company is making a number of changes to its network and services to adapt to post-pandemic patterns of customer travel.

Earlier this year, it announced it would stop operating the 141 route that serves areas like Hucknall, Linby, Bestwood Village and Papplewick.

This led to local outcry and the news that Stagecoach would take over running the route from next month, with support from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director. Photo: Lionel Heap

As reported in the Dispatch, the council is also offering financial support to enable the Connect Green and Blue Line services in Hucknall to keep running.

Now, Trentbarton says for its 20 and 21, Amberline, Black Cat and Connect C1/C2 routes, a new network centred on Ilkeston and Heanor will provide half-hourly links between the towns, with hourly extensions at each end.

From Heanor, these will be be to Hucknall via the Amberline route, which will also cover Harrier Park in Hucknall in place of the C1.

The new network will provide a link to Hucknall train station and tram stop from the Kimberley and Watnall areas.

A new Sunday service between Langley Mill and Hucknall will be introduced.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, said: “The bus sector was hit very hard by the pandemic, the lockdowns and the persistent negative messages about the potential spreading of coronavirus on public transport.

“We have been talking to the local councils for several weeks about the changes we needed to consider to ensure a sustainable and commercially viable network.

“Through these discussions, some at-risk areas or journeys are being financially supported by central and local government, including the extension of the Bus Recovery Grant until April 2023.

"Because of this we have been able to retain more of the network than would otherwise have been possible.

“The network review also enabled us to make some improvements to various routes, looking at putting more journeys on at key times for workers and improving reliability so we run on time even more of the time.