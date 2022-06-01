The special ticket will allow a family of five to travel around the city for as little as £8.

With a range of great things happening around Nottingham over the special weekend, NET will join in with celebrations by putting the Jubilee logo on the front of every tram and has also outlined the best tram stops for residents and visitors to use to access key events.

Andrew Conroy from Tramlink, said: “We want to do all we can to help celebrate what is going to be a great Jubilee weekend in Nottingham, and our special family ticket will allow families to travel to some fantastic events for just £8.

A special family ticket has been introduced on the trams for the Jubilee celebrations

“The tram will be running as usual and with lots of road closures happening for street celebrations, the tram offers an affordable, green, quick and easy way to access all the amazing events that are happening in and around the city.”

The family ticket includes two adults and three under-19s and costs £8 across the extended weekend.