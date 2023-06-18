No date for Hucknall and Bulwell trams to resume as replacement buses stop

And NET has also announced that the replacement bus service that ran last week between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island is no longer available.

Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell have been suspended since June 12 when a tram hit a pole carrying overhead wires at Bulwell.

And, responding to customer enquiries on its Facebook page about when trams would be running again, NET said: “Due to the significant damage needing repair work at Bulwell, we do not currently have an estimated date for us to be running normally as yet.

Hucknall and Bulwell tram services are still suspended

“This is dependent on how the repair works proceed.

"Apologies for not being able to provide a date at the present time.”

In a further update on Facebook, NET said: “We still have repairs to carry out in the Bulwell area and therefore the Hucknall/Toton services will only be operating between Wilkinson Street and Toton Lane.

"Unfortunately we have been unable to secure enough resources to continue with the replacement bus service from Hucknall and can only apologise.

"EMR will be accepting our tickets and passes between Hucknall and Nottingham.

"NCT Yellow and Turquoise buses (in Bulwell) will also be accepting tram tickets between Nottingham City and up to as far as Moor Bridge.

"We would like to advise customers parking at Hucknall P&R that it would be best to park and use the tram services from Phoenix Park or Wilkinson Street if possible.

"Please check back on our social pages before setting off for any further updates.”

Trams will run to and from Phoenix Park as normal but will not call at stops on the Hucknall line between Hucknall and Highbury Vale – meaning no trams at the Hucknall, Butler’s Hill, Moor Bridge, Bulwell Forest and Bulwell stops.

On it’s website, NET added that it was still investigating what caused the tram to derail at Bulwell.

The incident occurred during the thunderstorm that hit the area that evening and initially it was thought the overhead lines had been hit by lightning but this was not the case.