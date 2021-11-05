NO Hucknall and Bulwell tram services on Saturday as drivers confirm strike over wages

Tram drivers could strike this weekend

The GMB Union has been consulting members over industrial action and negotiations have been ongoing with Nottingham Express Transit (NET)

But an agreement hasn’t been reached and it means services will be stopped from 10pm on Friday (November 5).

In response, a range of measures have been put in place by NET to help reduce inconvenience to customers. These include the acceptance of tram tickets on trentbarton’s Rainbow One, Threes and Indigo buses as well as all Nottingham City Transport services, which run in Bulwell.

A statement from NET said: “The measures will be in place from 9.30pm on Friday as it will take some time for services to be wound down ahead of the start of industrial action at midnight. We would therefore urge customers to plan ahead and aim to complete their tram journey by 10pm.”

NET, which runs the trams in Nottingham, has reportedly offered tram drivers a three per cent increase on last year’s figures and a further three per cent for this year, or the level of inflation if it is higher.

But this has been rejected by GMB who said that the strike and disruption were avoidable had NET made an offer ‘that respected these key workers and kept up with tram services in other cities’.

The NET statement concluded: “We are sorry for the inconvenience for customers, and we will resume services from 06am on Sunday morning (November 7).