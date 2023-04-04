No trains between Nottingham and Sheffield on Easter Sunday due to engineering work

Engineering work is taking place between Sheffield, Dronfield and Chesterfield over the Easter weekend.

Northern Rail say buses will replace trains between Sheffield and Nottingham on Sunday, April 9.

East Midlands Railway says all mainline services between London St Pancras and Sheffield will run on a diversionary route and will not be able to call at Chesterfield.

Northern Rail says no trains will run between Nottingham and Sheffield this Sunday. Photo: Jonny Walton

Rail replacement buses will run between Chesterfield and Derby to connect with trains.

Mainline trains between Nottingham and London, regional services between Nottingham and Derby and local services on the Robin Hood Line serving Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Worksop will not be affected.

Engineering work is also taking place between Sheffield and Derby over the weekend of Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.