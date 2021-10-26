Nottingham City Transport bus fares going up across Dispatch district at the end of the month

All easyrider everyday, easyrider anyday and multi-day ticket prices on the NCTX Buses app will be frozen, rewarding customers who commit to longer-term travel, with unlimited daily travel available from £1.57 per day.

NCT’s fares remain competitive with other local operators and in line with neighbouring cities of Derby and Leicester.

The new fares, which come into force from Sunday, October 31, are as follows: Adult single: £2.40; Adult all-day £4.40; Adult short hop £1.50; Clifton local fare: £1.30; Adult single x 10 trips: £21.60; Local fare and inner city return are both being discontinued; Under-19 single: £1.30; Under-19 single x 10 trips: £11.70; Student single £1.80; Student single x 10 trips: £16.20.

NCT bus fares are rising at the end of the month. Photo: Page One Photography

The under-19 all-day ticket, grouprider, network rider, park & ride return and outer area fares will also be frozen at their current prices.

Premium fares on night buses in Nottingham will no longer apply and customers will pay the same price as they do during the day – £2.40 single.

The local fare and inner city return tickets are being discontinued due to the level of discount offered by these tickets no longer being viable and increasing cases of misuse of these tickets outside their designated zones.

David Astill, NCT managing director, said: “We cancelled the planned fare rise that would have come in to affect just after the first lockdown started in March 2020 and have been able to keep our services running thanks to government support through the Covid-19 bus service support grant.

"That grant is no longer available and a new government funding mechanism is in place, which still contributes towards operating costs, but at a lower level.

“We recognise fare increases are never welcome, but after holding fares for two and a half years, it is now necessary to increase some fares to ensure we can continue operating and providing Nottingham with its award winning bus service.”