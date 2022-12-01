Passenger numbers rising again at Hucknall train station - but still behind pre-pandemic figures

Latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road’s estimates of station usage statistics for April 2021-March 2022, show train travel is up significantly at Hucknall compared with the previous year.

Last year, an estimated 83,164 passengers used the station, with about 1,600 visits a week.

This compares favourably to the same period in 2020-21 where there were just 34,668 passengers going through the station as the country was impacted by a number of Covid-19 lockdowns and people working from home and not travelling due to restrictions.

Hucknall councillors Nick Parvin (left) and Lee Waters have welcomed news passenger numbers have risen again at Hucknall station

The effects of lockdowns are still being felt, however, as the increased figures are still well below pre-pandemic levels when 198,694 people used the station between April 2019 and March 2020.

Councillrs in Hucknall are hoping, if the town’s Levelling Up Fund bid is successful, more people will start to use the station again. and welcomed the figures as ‘a move in the right direction’.

Coun Nick Parvin, who represents Hucknall Central, said, “As a public transport user, I am delighted train passenger numbers are rising again at the station after the pandemic.

“Commuter habits have changed, with more people working from home, but these figures are encouraging and a step in the right direction.

“We are committed to improving services at our railway station.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North, said: “We are expecting a decision on our Levelling Up Fund bid for Hucknall at the end of the month.

“Improving facilities at Hucknall station is a major part of the bid.

“It is good news that more people are using the town’s train station.

"If we can improve facilities at the transport interchange with additions like a café, waiting room and toilet facilities, I am confident that even more people will leave their cars at home and use the train both ways when going to and from Hucknall.

