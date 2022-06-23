Nottinghamshire County Council is reportedly now set to investigate after Mill Lane was closed from Annesley to its junction with Laburnum Avenue in Kirkby.

With Kingsway in Kirkby also closed in one direction while Western Power Distribution upgrades electrical network, the additional closure is said to have ‘caused havoc’.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at the county council, said he contacted the council, who confirmed no work was due to take place.

Coun Jason Zadrozny with one of the road closure signs after the incident

He said: “I was alerted to it as I was stuck in the traffic and my phone was ringing off the hook.

“Via East Midlands, which carries out highways work on behalf of the council, knew nothing about this.

“An incident management team were on site and they think the signs were placed maliciously.