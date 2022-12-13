Rail and postal strikes bringing more disruption to Hucknall and Bulwell

Strikes by members of the RMT, Unite and TSSA unions this week mean East Midlands Railway (EMR), is unable to run any services on the Robin Hood Line, which runs from Nottingham to Worksop and serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, until Sunday, December 18.

No replacement bus services will run during the strike action.

Services will resume on Sunday but these will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will only be one train per hour.

Hucknall Station will remain silent for the rest of the week as strike action means no trains running on the Robin Hood Line until Sunday

Normal bus services serving the towns will be unaffected during the strikes and trams between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also be running as normal.

The strike action will also hugely affect mainline services between Nottingham and London.

And the disruption will be further exacerbated by Network Rail carrying out engineering work on the mainline next weekend

On all strike days and on Sunday, December 18, services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm each day.

Until Friday, December 16, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras,

On Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18, intercity services between Nottingham and London will terminate at Leicester and passengers will take a rail replacement bus to Kettering where they can catch an hourly EMR connect service to London.

Regionally, on all five strike days and also on Sunday, December 18, there will be just one train per hour on services between Nottingham and Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield and Nottingham and Derby.

For more details, click here.

Meanwhile, postal services will be affected today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) as the latest strike action by the Communications Workers Union takes place.

Postal workers are striking in a dispute over pay and conditions.

During the two strike days, Royal Mail says it will not be able to deliver first and second class letters - but will try to deliver as many parcels and Special Delivery letters as possible

People will not be able to claim compensation for late deliveries, letters will not be collected from post boxes and Royal Mail delivery offices will be closed, as will customer service points

