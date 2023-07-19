Rail strikes reminder: EMR services significantly reduced on Thursday and Saturday

Tomorrow, July 20, and also on Saturdays, July 22 and 29, many of its routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with the last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm..

On Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, there will also be a number of train cancellations due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF union – this could be as late as 10pm the day before customers travel.

During this period, customers are strongly advised to regularly check if their train is running before setting off.

An East Midlands Railway Robin Hood line service at Mansfield Railway Station.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country, with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

If a customer’s train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration

fee will be charged.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: “We will be significantly reducing our services on July 20, 22 and 29, due to the ongoing strike organised by the RMT Union.

“It is recommended customers check the departure time of their last train before embarking on their journey and familiarise themselves with the overall impact of the strike on their entire route.”

For more information, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

July 20

EMR services will operate between 7.30am-6.30pm only.

One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One train per hour on the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

July 22 and 29

EMR services will operate between 7.30am-6.30pm only.

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras