EMR senior conductor members have been instructed not to book on for any shifts that commence between 12.01am and 11.59pm on the following dates: Sunday, June 27, Sunday, July 4, Sunday, July 11, Sunday, July 18, Sunday, July 25, Sunday, August 1, Sunday, August 8 and Sunday, August 15.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT has again been left with no choice but to call strike action on East Midlands Railway.

“This is due to East Midlands Railway continuing refusal to stop enforcing inferior contracts on some train guards in spite of the strength of feeling from the workforce.

The series of planned strikes are likely to impact Robin Hood Line services

"The patience of our members has reached its limit.