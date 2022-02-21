Hucknall and Bulwell train passengers warned to prepare for possible delays in the wake of Storm Franklin

East Midlands Railways (EMR), which runs local services on the Robin Hood Line to Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, and mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras, has lifted ticket restrictions for today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) in case of more weather-related disruption.

Trains have run as normal so far but Met Office yellow weather warnings for high winds are currently in place for much of England and will remain so until early afternoon.

On it’s website, EMR said: “We’re advising customers to expect disruption to services across the East Midlands Railway network and consider postponing their journey if possible.

EMR is warning of possible delays and disruptions later today in the wake of Storm Franklin hitting the UK

"We have lifted ticket restrictions on Monday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 22 and tickets dated February 21 will be valid on February 22.

"If you cannot postpone your travel, you should allow yourself extra time to complete your journey.

“High winds and heavy rain present a risk of further short notice disruption caused by debris being blown onto the tracks (such as trees) and flooding.

"Such incidents usually result in part of the railway being closed whilst teams work to remove fallen trees and fix railway infrastructure, and given the poor weather conditions we cannot guarantee that alternative forms of transport will be available.