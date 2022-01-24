Relief for Hucknall as planned Watnall Road closure restricted to overnight after backlash from users

Nottinghamshire County Council originally said that the closure – between Watnall Road’s junctions with A611 Hucknall by-pass and Benneworth Close – to install a new toucan crossing, would be for two weeks from Sunday, January 23 to Sunday, February 6 and would be in force all the time.

However, this caused a backlash from many residents, notably commuters who use the busy junction every day, parents of pupils at nearby Holgate Primary School and workers at industrial units around the closure area.

Now, a spokesperson for Via East Midlands – who look after Nottinghamshire’s highways on behalf of the council – has confirmed that the closure period will now only be overnight each night from 7pm to 6am.

Watnall Road will now only be closed overnight for the next four weeks. Photo: Google

However, as a result, the works period will now be for four weeks rather than two, meaning the works will now finish on February 20.

Confusingly, both the council’s website and Via’s interactive roadworks map are still showing the closure period as being just two weeks with the closure in force throughout that time.

Parents of pupils at Holgate were also sent a letter from the school saying the closure period would be just two weeks.

The Dispatch has contacted the council for further details and comment.