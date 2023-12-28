Road closures for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield will have a couple of National Highways road closures to watch out for on the first week of January.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 southbound, junction 29a, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

Road closures.

• M1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closures for drainage works.