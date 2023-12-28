News you can trust since 1904
Road closures for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield will have a couple of National Highways road closures to watch out for on the first week of January.
By Will Grimond
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 southbound, junction 29a, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes) – M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closures for drainage works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

