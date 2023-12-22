Robin Hood Line running as normal again between Nottingham and Worksop
The Robin Hood Line fully re-opened again between Nottingham and Worksop.
The line was initially closed yesteerday (Thursday) between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia causing damage to the NET tram overheads which then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.
A fallen tree between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop later saw all services suspended.
Some services resumed later that day but only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse,
However, the morning, East Midlands Railway’s website is reporting a good service with no changes to the timeable.