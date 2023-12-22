News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Robin Hood Line running as normal again between Nottingham and Worksop

The Robin Hood Line fully re-opened again between Nottingham and Worksop.
By John Smith
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The line was initially closed yesteerday (Thursday) between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia causing damage to the NET tram overheads which then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.

Read More
Mansfield and Ashfield stations saw thousands of visits last year

A fallen tree between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop later saw all services suspended.

Trains are running as normal again on the Robin Hood LineTrains are running as normal again on the Robin Hood Line
Trains are running as normal again on the Robin Hood Line
Most Popular

Some services resumed later that day but only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse,

However, the morning, East Midlands Railway’s website is reporting a good service with no changes to the timeable.

Related topics:NottinghamWorksopStorm PiaHucknallBulwellEast Midlands Railway