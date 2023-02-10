Rumours of HS2 East being scrapped sparks concerns about impact on East Midlands

National reports have suggested the eastern leg of the high-speed rail link could be dropped by ministers in a bid to save hundreds of millions of pounds.

The Government has not commented on the most recent reports, but one local Conservative MP described them as “just rumours”.

The rail route would connect East Midlands Parkway with a new high-speed station in Birmingham before linking with other new infrastructure to London.

East Midlands Parkway railway station.

The high-speed project has been decades in the making and was originally due to have connections between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Journey times between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham could be cut from 72 to 26 minutes under the plans, while London-Nottingham travel could halve to 51 minutes.

The document confirmed HS2 East itself would only run between Birmingham and East Midlands Parkway, with connections to Sheffield and Leeds dropped in favour of upgrades to the existing Midland Mainline.

A piece of work to determine the future of the 140km stretch between Leeds and Nottinghamshire was due to begin following the publication of the IRP.

‘It’s just rumours’

However, Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, as well as Conservative MP for Mansfield, said this has yet to start.

He described suggestions HS2 East could be scrapped as “speculation”.

He said: “It’s just rumours. I’ve spoken to ministers about this and I’ve never heard a minister – the people who decide – ever say that to me about HS2 East.

“What we are waiting for is for the Department for Transport to do an assessment on the options between East Midlands Parkway, Sheffield and Leeds. That process was said to start after the IRP in November 2021 and hasn’t started yet.

“My big question and push for ministers are to get on making those decisions. That’s what will decide what HS2 looks like coming through Nottinghamshire. I think it’s unlikely ministers would scrap it when they’ve promised that review and it hasn’t even started.”

‘Another broken promise’

Coun Matt Relf, Ashfield Council cabinet member for regeneration and member for Sutton Junction and Harlow Wood, fears scrapping HS2 East would “make an absolute mockery of levelling up”.

He said: “Any cancellation of the Eastern Leg of HS2 will have a devastating impact on the economy of places like Ashfield. This would represent yet another broken promise from the Government and one that is utterly unforgivable.

“It would make an absolute mockery of levelling up, introducing further inequality across the country. If the eastern leg of HS2 doesn’t go ahead, it represents a catastrophic failure in political leadership.”

The DfT has labelled the suggestions “speculation”.