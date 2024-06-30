Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hucknall motorists are bracing themselves for five months of traffic pain as a major roadworks project begins next week.

The works, which will see a large section of Watnall Road closed either partly or fully during the work period, were due to start today (Monday) and run until November 23.

That was already a week later than the original start date of June 24.

But instead, according to the website of Via, which carries out roadworks in the county on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, the works will now start on July 15 and run until December 20.

The start date of roadworks and road closures on part of Watnall Road, has been put back again. Photo: Google

The section of road in question runs from its junction with the A611 Hucknall Bypass to its junction with Nabbs Lane.

The closures are to allow groundworks specialists C3 Construction to reconstruct the existing footway and carriageway as part of development works along the section of road which is where housing and, ultimately, a new Lidl supermarket will be built on the site of the Hucknall Town FC ground.

But several drivers are already fearing ‘traffic chaos’, especially with major roadworks also due to take place on the Moor Bridge roundabout between Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge Road this autumn too.

Confusingly for motorists, the post on the Via website has the new start and finish dates for the works period but the phases closure dates have not been changed.

The original works notice said in the first phase, Watnall Road would be closed for 24 hours a day to north-east-bound traffic from June 24 to October 24.

The second phase would see the road closed, again for 24 hours a day, to south-west-bound traffic from October 24 to November 18.

The final phase would see the whole road closed from 8pm to 6am each day from November 18 to 23.

Your Dispatch has contacted the council to try and find out what the new dates for each closure section will be.