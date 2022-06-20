Train window smashed at Newstead in copycat incident from BBC drama Sherwood

In an incident that passengers say is an exact copy of one that was portrayed on the new BBC drama Sherwood – which tells the story of horrific murders with Hucknall and Annesley links – the train cab window was smashed while the train was at Newstead.

Unlike the TV drama, this incident just resulted in a smashed window and no-one was hurt.

But the train was cancelled, meaning the line – which runs from Nottingham to Worksop and serves Hucknall and Bulwell as well as Newstead – had to be suspended for a time.

The train cab window was smashed when it was hit by an object in an incident scarily similar to the one shown in Sherwood

Coun Dave Hennigan (Ash Ind), an Ashfield district councillor, was on the train travelling from Nottingham to Kirkby when it happened.

He said: “It’s scary, you couldn’t make it up – this is exactly what happened on Sherwood, the train was hit by a projectile object at Newstead Station.

"Thankfully everyone is fine and calm.

"But this was still incredibly worrying for all concerned.

"It could be just coincidence that this is exactly what just happened on an episode of Sherwood but it’s very worrying either way.

"As a councillor, I would urge people not to copy what they see on TV or we get frightening incidents like this.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “British Transport Police received a report of an object hitting a moving train near Newstead station at 11.50am on June 20.

“The window of the rear cab was shattered, and thankfully no-one on board sustained any injuries.”