Tram operator teams up with bus company for Nottinghamshire add-on ticket offer

Customers travelling with Megabus to or from Nottingham can now add on a tram ticket priced at the standard fares of £2.40 for a single or £4.80 for a return.

The new tram add-on option is available from this week through the megabus website here.

Megabus has stops in the city centre and Nottingham University, both close to the tram network, making connections for onward journeys easy with a ticket for the whole trip.

Andrew Conroy, NET’s chief operating officer, said: “This is another example of making it easier for our customers and providing joined-up transport options for people visiting Nottingham.

"Making public transport the best option for people also helps us support Nottingham City Council’s ambition to become the UK’s first carbon neutral city by 2028.

“It makes sense to partner with Megabus during this period of recovery as they will have customers that are unfamiliar with the city, so it helps them get around easily.”

Mark Venables, managing director of Megabus, added: It’s great to be able to add Nottingham Tram to our network of partners and offer our customers an easyjoint ticket that can be purchased through our website.

“Customers want ‘simple travel’ options, and at Megabus we are striving to make travel simple by connecting with partners to offer seamless connectivity.