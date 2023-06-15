Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell have been suspended since an incident on Monday when a tram hit a pole carrying overhead wires at Bulwell.

All services were then suspended due to the tragic events in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday but the network was back up and running yesterday (Wednesday) expect to Hucknall and Wilkinson Street on the Hucknall line as repairs from the Monday incident continue.

Posting on it’s Facebook page, tram operators Nottingham Express Transit said: “We still have a replacement bus service between Hucknall and Bulwell.

“We don't expect this to be back to normal until next week but we will keep everyone informed on our social media with updates.”

The replacement buses will run between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island for passengers at Hucknall, Butler’s Hill, Moor Bridge, Bulwell Forest and Bulwell.

From there, the Toton and Hucknall lines share stops down to Nottingham station.

NET continued: "The replacement bus service will be running every 20 minutes and the service loops between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island.

"Customers will then need to board the tram at Cinderhill towards Clifton South.

"If you need to reach stops between Nottingham Station and Toton Lane, then you can change to a Toton Lane tram at any point between Wilkinson Street and Nottingham Station.

"EMR will be accepting our tickets and passes between Hucknall and Nottingham Station.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and we are working hard to restore services back to normal.”