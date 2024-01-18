Hucknall and Bulwell trams are now running at full capacity again after the service was affected by cold weather earlier this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday) which initially saw only two trams running first thing.

This later increased to eight and now a full service is operating again.