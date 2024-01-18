News you can trust since 1904
UPDATE: Hucknall and Bulwell trams back to normal service

Hucknall and Bulwell trams are now running at full capacity again after the service was affected by cold weather earlier this morning.
By John Smith
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:35 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday) which initially saw only two trams running first thing.

This later increased to eight and now a full service is operating again.

Posting on X, NET said: “We are back to normal service, apologies for the earlier disruption.”

