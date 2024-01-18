UPDATE: Hucknall and Bulwell trams back to normal service
Hucknall and Bulwell trams are now running at full capacity again after the service was affected by cold weather earlier this morning.
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday) which initially saw only two trams running first thing.
This later increased to eight and now a full service is operating again.
Posting on X, NET said: “We are back to normal service, apologies for the earlier disruption.”