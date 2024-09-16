UPDATE: Rail services to Hucknall, Mansfield and Worksop now running as normal again

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:54 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop are now running back on schedule again.

Morning services on the line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell, Mansfield, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Creswell and Whitwell hd been affected due to a lack of available train crew members.

But now train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) has removed the warning from its website and says all services on the line are running as timetabled again.

Related topics:WorksopMansfieldHucknallEast Midlands RailwayNottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice