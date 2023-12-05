Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe motorists will have these road closures tand roadworks to avoid nearby or make time for in the coming weeks.

Southwell Road West, Mansfield, between junction with Adamsway and 278 Southwell Road West, Friday, December 8, 9.30am to 2pm, lane closure for EMDD works to repair faulty loop detectors

Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale, at the junction of Main Road, 24-hour temporary three-way signals from Monday, December 4 to Wednesday, December 6 for carriageway repairs.

M1, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 19, slight delays: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 31, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

M1, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 11: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, lane closures due to drainage works.

M1, from 8pm October 30 to 6am December 19: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 29, lane closures for survey works.

M1, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 12: M1 northbound and southbound, Trowell services to junction 27, lane closures for drainage works.

A52, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8: A52 eastbound, M1 junction 25 to Bardills roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for electrical repairs.

Great Central Road, Mansfield, at its junction with Deakins Court, Tuesday, December 12 to Monday, December 18, 24-hour multi-way

temporary traffic signals in place while Severn Trent Water works to construct rain garden as part of green recovery scheme.

Argyle Street, Mansfield, December 11 to December 22, 24-hour two-way temporary traffic signals in place while Severn Trent Water works to construct rain garden as part of green recovery scheme.

Rosemary Street, Mansfield, at junction with Walkden Street, from 6am to 8am, December 10, lane closure for Via East Midlands to complete bollard maintenance works.

Catherine Avenue, Mansfield, at its junction with Leeming Lane South, from 9am to 3pm, December 9, stop and go boards in operation while Via East Midlands completes carriageway maintenance works.

Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, opposite number 81, near Severn Trent Water, from December 6 to December 8, two-way temporary signals for carriageway repairs.

Mansfield Road, Warsop, at railway bridge adjacent to number 131, from 11.45pm, December 9, to 3pm, December 10, two-way temporary signals while Network Rail complete track maintenance works.

M1, from 9am to 3pm, December 11: M1 northbound, junction 27, hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

A38, from 8pm, December 12 to 6am December 16: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 29, lane closures for drainage works.

M1, from 8pm, December 12, to 6am, December 13: M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closures for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.