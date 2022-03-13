Which garages have Hucknall and Bulwell's cheapest petrol prices?
As the cost of living continues to soar, one place we are all noticing the financial going up is at the petrol pump.
The average price for a litre of unleaded petrol has now hit £1.61 whereas just two years ago it was at a low of about £1 a litre.
Diesel, too, has hit a record £1.70 a litre.
According to petrol price monitoring and comparison site PetrolPrices.com, Morrisons in Bulwell has the cheapest prices in the Dispatch district with unleaded at 154.7 a litre, while Tesco Extra in Hucknall, Texaco on Watnall Road in Hucknall and Tesco Extra in Bulwell, all have unleaded at 157.9 a litre.
Morrisons Bulwell is also cheapest for diesel at 163.7 a litre, while the Tesco Extra forecourts in Hucknall and Bulwell are both at 163.9 a litre and Texaco on Watnall Road is 167.9.