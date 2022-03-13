The average price for a litre of unleaded petrol has now hit £1.61 whereas just two years ago it was at a low of about £1 a litre.

Diesel, too, has hit a record £1.70 a litre.

So where can Hucknall and Bulwell motorists get the best deal for filling up?

Morrisons in Bulwell currently has the cheapest unleaded and diesel prices in the Dispatch district. Photo: Google

According to petrol price monitoring and comparison site PetrolPrices.com, Morrisons in Bulwell has the cheapest prices in the Dispatch district with unleaded at 154.7 a litre, while Tesco Extra in Hucknall, Texaco on Watnall Road in Hucknall and Tesco Extra in Bulwell, all have unleaded at 157.9 a litre.