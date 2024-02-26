Work on major road junction between Hucknall and Bulwell to start this autumn
Work is scheduled to take place on Moor Bridge roundabout between Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge Road which will see the introduction of new bus lanes and traffic signals, which will prioritise buses and improve journey times.
The work, carried out by Nottingham City Council, will involve removing the mini roundabout and replacing it with traffic signals with push-button pedestrian crossings
Buses will be given priority at the junction and two new bus lanes will be introduced on the inbound and outbound approach to the junction.
The project will also see improved pedestrian and cyclist facilities and address the road safety issues by introducing a toucan crossing.
The work is a part of the Government-funded Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plan.
The junction has been labelled an accient hotspot in the past and these works will, it is hoped remove that issue from the area.
But during the works period, drivers are also likely to face increased delays and journey times, particularly at rush hour, which will have a kncok-on effect on the surrounding roads and areas in both Hucknall and Bulwell.
If you have any comments, or wish to voice any concerns that you may have about the scheme, please contact the council at [email protected]