Two hurt in Boxing Day crash in Annesley which saw car catch fire
Two people were taken to hospital following a Boxing Day crash at Annesley which saw a car catch fire
Emergency services were called to the A611 Annesley Cutting, on December 26, at about 2.10pm.
Firefighters from Ashfield and Hucknall fire stations attended.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished a car on fire and crews assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service in the treatment of casualties.
“One casualty was taken to hospital via air ambulance and a second by EMAS.”