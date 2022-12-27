News you can trust since 1904
Two hurt in Boxing Day crash in Annesley which saw car catch fire

Two people were taken to hospital following a Boxing Day crash at Annesley which saw a car catch fire

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 12:54pm

Emergency services were called to the A611 Annesley Cutting, on December 26, at about 2.10pm.

Firefighters from Ashfield and Hucknall fire stations attended.

The A611 Derby Road at Annesley.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished a car on fire and crews assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service in the treatment of casualties.

“One casualty was taken to hospital via air ambulance and a second by EMAS.”